Longtime customer remembers glory days of Bergner’s in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Illinois-- Mindy Walberg-Webster remembers the first day she stepped foot inside Bergner’s in Galesburg.

“It is my favorite store since 1975… we walked in and saw Bergner’s and it was the most glamourous store we had ever seen,” says Walberg-Webster.

That’s why she says she is disappointed to find out the store is closing.

This Bergner’s in Galesburg is one of hundreds of bon ton stores shutting its doors for good. It's also one of the few stores left in the entire Sandburg mall.

But some still have hope in the old mall.

“We`ve seen indoor malls transition to outdoor malls (and) lifestyle centers, so there`s a number of options. Something is going to happen there for sure,” says Ken Springer, president of the Knox County Area Partnership for Economic Development.

Stores are set to close at the end of August.