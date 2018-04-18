Haz-mat teams called out to chemical plant fire near Orion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORION, Illinois -- Plumes of black smoke and visible flame could be seen for miles around the Helena Chemical plant outside of Orion on Wednesday, April 8 as multiple area fire departments and hazardous materials teams responded to a fire that broke out around noon.

Firefighters on the scene said the public is in no danger at this time, but police have shut down portions of U.S. 150 around North 1300 Avenue. The location of the fire and road closure is south of Orion.

Fire departments responding in addition to Orion's include: Coal Valley, Hampton, Silvis, Colona, Osco and Sherrard.

There were no reported injuries as the result of the fire.