E. Moline detour alert: 41st Avenue at 7th Street closed starting today

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — The City of East Moline has announced that the first closure in its 7th St. water main replacement project will be 41st Avenue at 7th Street, starting Wednesday April 18th 2018.

The construction will take place along 7th St. from 42nd Ave. to 30th Ave. over the next several months.

Periodically 7th St. and intersecting avenues will have lanes restricted or avenues closed during this construction. WQAD will update accordingly as traffic will be detoured around the construction for periods of time.

Motorists are urged to use a different route when possible.