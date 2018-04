× Crash involving schoolbus in north LeClaire

LECLAIRE, Iowa — An SUV crashed into the back of a stopped schoolbus as it was picking up students at 238th St. and Great River Rd. in LeClaire around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 18th.

There were three students on the bus at the time, but no one was hurt.

The SUV sustained significant damage while the bus had a dent.

The students were transferred to a different bus and taken to school.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.