Rain, sleet, snow, and thunderstorms all a good bet today

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas north of US-30 today with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect south of US-30 (including the Quad Cities).

A mix of rain, sleet, and snow will move into the area by mid-morning. By early afternoon, some thunderstorms are expected with the wintry mix. Accumulations of sleet and snow will only be around 1-2 inches for the Quad Cities, so this won't be an epic system. However, road conditions to the north and northwest of the metro will deteriorate considerably, especially into the afternoon. Places like Waterloo and Independence, Iowa could receive more than 6 inches of snowfall today.

The wintry mix will end from west to east by 10pm tonight. Total snow and slush accumulations will be 1-2 inches for the Quad Cities metro with 3-6 inches from Iowa City to Dubuque and Galena. 6"+ are possible on the other side of US-151.

Click on the slideshow below to see the timing of the rain and snow on Futuretrack:

Temperatures will fall to 30 degrees tonight with improving conditions. We're back into the sun on Thursday with highs in the 40s. 50s are likely on Friday and Saturday with 60s a good bet by Sunday.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen