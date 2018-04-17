× Two East Moline men sentenced to prison after invading a Rock Island home, firing a gun and attempting robbery

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – Two East Moline men were been sentenced to prison on April 17 in connection to an armed robbery attempt at a Rock Island home last November.

25-year-old Dalvent Jackson will serve 30 years in federal prison. Deaunta Tyler, 30, will serve 27 years and six months in prison.

A third person, Ledell Tyler, 36, of Silvis, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 29.

A jury determined that the men fired a gun during an attempted robbery after invading a family home on November 15, 2017.

During the attempted robbery, the defendants threatened to shoot various occupants of the home, including two pregnant women and several young children.

About five hours after the attempted robbery, officers of the Rock Island Police Department arrested the men after they fled from a traffic stop and crashed their vehicle.