Tracking next round of rain for some, snow for others come Wednesday

Not great but a nice improvement from yesterday’s cold and gloomy weather as brighter skies are allowing temperatures to approach the 50 degree mark.

Clouds will overspread the area tonight as another weather system pulls in from the west. This too, will not only carry some light rain but for some areas accumulating snow as well.

Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect on Wednesday in areas north of US 30 for Jones, Jackson, Jo Daviess, and Carroll County for accumulating snow. This is where a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet will quickly change to all snow with 1-3 inches expected.

Areas south, amounts will be under an inch but not enough to cause slick road conditions.

This will be the last organized weather system we see for a while as temperatures will slowly improve in the coming days. In fact, temperatures will be approaching 60 as early as Sunday with warmer 60s anticipated for next week. Can’t wait!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

