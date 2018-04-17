× One killed after vehicle struck by train in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Illinois — A driver was killed after the vehicle they were driving was struck by a train at a crossing near the Hill Correctional Center on Linwood Road around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17.

A spokesperson for the Galesburg Fire Department and the Knox County coroner’s office confirmed the fatal crash details, but are not releasing the identity of the victim.

The incident forced the closure of Linwood Road between Monmouth Blvd. and Main Street for approximately two hours.

Galesburg Fire Chief Tom Simkins told the Register-Mail that the driver of the car that was struck drove around other vehicles stopped at the tracks prior to the collision.

The vehicle started on fire after being struck and had to be extinguished by firefighters. It also forced the derailment of one of the train cars.