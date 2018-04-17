New life for old Moline Spiegel building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- Sounds of the new I-74 bridge project and sites of the old bridge can be seen from River Drive in Moline. And nestled in between, is a little bit of both, the Spiegel building.

"It was Spiegel Moving and Storage. It was a moving company, but they also had a lot of storage space in here. It was that for almost 50 years before we owned it," says Moline Property Management Coordinator Chris Mathias.

Land and some buildings had to be leveled to accommodate the bridge project, but not the Spiegel building.

"It was something they were able to fit in, and that's the cool thing about it," says Mathias.

After the four story, 32,000 square foot building stood vacant for almost two years, city leaders in Moline have a new plan for the old building.

"One of the proposals we talked with the developer thought they could get 30 to 40 apartments in here. That's a desirable thing right now in Moline. I think there's not enough of that product in Moline, a new market rate apartment. We've seen a younger crows looking for apartments, so this continues that growth," says Mathias.

On Tuesday night, city council members will review two proposals from different companies. The city is looking to sell the building for $327,500. They want to close on the property by July 31, 2018.

With reminders of the past around every corner, the promise of a future is building.

"It's got that historic element to it. It's going to survive and live on."