Here we go again! Snow shifts closer for tomorrow

Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect on Wednesday for Jones, Jackson, Jo Daviess, and Carroll County for accumulating snow.

If the cloudy days have gotten you down, never fear, the sun is here today! It will be chillier than normal though with temps only topping out around 50 degrees this afternoon. But we'll take what we can get, right?

Clouds will overspread the area tonight with a few sprinkles possible by Wednesday morning. Rain will change to snow as the day goes on with treacherous driving conditions likely for the Wednesday afternoon drive. 1-3 inches of snow is a good bet north of I-80 with 3-6 inches north of US-30.

The snow will melt off pretty quickly Thursday and Friday with a nice warming trend for the weekend. We could even see temps above 60 degrees as early as Sunday.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen