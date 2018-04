Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COAL VALLEY, Illinois -- A house fire broke out in Coal Valley around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning while a family of three and their dog was inside.

The family and dog exited the home at 3rd St. and W. 27th Ave. shortly after smoke alarms alerted them of the fire. There were no injuries.

Fire crews managed to get the fire under control. A portion of W. 3rd St. that was blocked off earlier has been re-opened to traffic as of 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.