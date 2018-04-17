× Two missing Clinton County boys now safe, Amber Alert canceled

UPDATE (3:40 a.m.): The two missing boys from Clinton County, Iowa have been found safe after an Amber Alert that went into effect early Tuesday morning, April 17.

A Deputy from the Clinton County, Iowa Sheriff’s Department says the boys were found somewhere in Illinois but would not specify where.

No word whether Millroy has been arrested.

ORIGINAL STORY: TORONTO, Iowa — Police have issued an Amber Alert after they say two children, Bryson Milroy (4), Braxton Milroy (2), were abducted in Clinton County. They say Taylor Jason Milroy took his two sons from their home around 9:00 p.m. Monday, April 16. He does not have custody of either of the boys.

Milroy is believed to be driving a silver 2006 Hyundai Sonata with the Illinois license plate number V809407. Police also say they believe he is heading to Colona, Illinois.

