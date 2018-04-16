Slippery conditions for the morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow showers will come to an end this morning, but not before creating quite a slick commute. Even though there isn't much snow, you will want to allow a few more minutes to get to your destination. We will continue to update this story with traffic information as car-truck volumes increase this morning.

Road conditions will improve drastically after 10am this morning.

We'll remain mostly cloudy through the day today with highs in the 35-40 degree range. We'll clear out tonight with lows in the 20s. Mostly sunny skies and strong April sun will warm us into the lower 50s on Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen