Next weather system on track for Wednesday

Clouds and 30s we’ve seen throughout the day will give way to clearing skies overnight. Naturally, this will chill the air with overnight lows dropping in the upper 20s.

A good dose of April sunshine for your Tuesday will push temperatures around the 50 degree mark come that afternoon.

The next weather system I see for the rest of the work week is on track for Wednesday across the Midwest. This will not only bring scattered showers around our neck of the woods but areas farther north along the Iowa and Minnesota border and points east into Wisconsin we’ll see spots reaching a foot of snow. Amounts of an inch or two may make their way as far south from Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Galena, Illinois. Anywhere south of that and you’re looking at the last of the raindrops slowly end that night with a few snowflakes within.

After seeing highs around 50 degrees on Thursday comes a slight bump in temperatures heading into the upcoming weekend with highs in the warmer 50s to possibly reaching 60 by Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

