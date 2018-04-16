Moline Police are searching for two men after suspects fled in a stolen car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - Police say they are still searching for two men after a confrontation involving a stolen car on April 16.

Officers with the Moline Police Department say the conflict all began in Davenport when officers tried to stop the suspects who were driving a stolen car.

Moline Police say the suspects then fled across the river into Moline and the incident eventually continued off of 19th Avenue.

Officers say they thought they had tracked them to a house, but by the time they arrived on scene the suspects were gone.

"Leaving our keys in our keys and leaving (cars) running gives these kids the opportunity to victimize all of us. These two individuals were going at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly, which greatly endangers the public." said Detective Michael Griffin. "We can eliminate these opportunities by taking our keys out of our cars and eliminating the chances".

The search continues and anyone with information should contact police.