× Jo Daviess County Sheriff seeks public’s help in burglary investigation

Multiple Apple Canyon Lake homes were broken into over the last week and the Jo Daviess County Sheriff is asking the public to provide any information they might have.

Nobody was home at the time when the homes were broken into and robbed of electronics and alcohol.

Anyone with information pertaining to these burglaries is encouraged to contact Dubuque/Jo Daviess Crime Stoppers at (800) 747-0117 or the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 777-2141. Callers providing information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00. Callers are reminded that they may remain anonymous.