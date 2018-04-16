Iowa minor league baseball teams repair Field of Dreams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DYERSVILLE, Iowa-- If it needs repairing they’ll fix it. On Monday April 16, 2018 in Dyersville, Iowa, teams across the state braved the snow to fix the Field of Dreams.

Back in January police say a man vandalized the field, causing thousands of dollars in damage. They say someone drove a truck over the infield and outfield, putting deep gashes in the sod, destroying the sprinkler system along the way.

On Monday, snow or shine, they'll still come.

Teams from across the state including the Quad City River Bandits, Clinton Lumberkings, the Iowa Cubs, and Iowa Wesleyan University players all pitched in the manpower. And local businesses picked up the cost for the building materials.

"That's one of the amazing things about the community. Everyone's willing to step up help out however we can, and here's the result," says Bandits General Manager Andrew Chesser. "The silver lining to a bad situation with vandalism is that everyone realizes how important this is and how hard we will work to save it to make sure it's here for generations to come."

Work together so more can come and enjoy.