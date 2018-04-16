× I-80 in Cedar County: site of several accidents early Monday morning

TIPTON, Iowa — The Cedar County Sheriff and Tipton Police departments covered several traffic accidents on I-80 early Monday morning, Trooper Dan Loussaert told WQAD.

“Cedar County roads have been the most trouble this morning, with a fair amount of vehicles sliding into ditches between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.,” said Trooper Loussaert.

There were also three accidents along I-80 that Trooper Loussaert could provide details on:

At the 266 mile marker, a semi heading eastbound slid into the median, but sustained no damage.

Also at the 266 mile marker, a single vehicle heading eastbound hit the bridge, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

At the 269 mile marker, a semi and a van hit each other while traveling in the same direction, and the semi continued on, leading officers to believe it may not have even been aware of the accident. There were no injuries but the incident is still under investigation.

Scott County is receiving some reports of accidents which have not yet been confirmed by police.

Check back here for updates as this is a developing story.