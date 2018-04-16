× Financial expert: Deere could be hit hard by Chinese tariffs

MOLINE- The threat of tariffs on the agriculture industry could continue to have an impact on some of the largest employers in central and western Illinois.

Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski joined us Monday, April 16 on Good Morning Quad Cities. Grywacheski says China is proposing $150 billion worth of tariffs which could impact the manufacturing and agriculture industry. He says Deere and Company could be hit hard by the tariffs, but that’s not the only company that could be affected.

“For Caterpillar, that would be hit hard with its high volume of sales into China,” Grywacheski said Monday.

Out of Deere, Caterpillar, and Arconic, Deere’s stock was the only one down Monday morning. Deere’s stock was down $0.52 as of 11:10 a.m. Caterpillar’s stock was up $1.97. Arconic’s stock was up $0.30.