Crews shut down U.S. Highway 34 for the next six months, impacts Galesburg and Monmouth drivers

MONMOUTH, Illinois-- Drivers going back and forth between Galesburg and Monmouth, Illinois will be detoured around U.S Highway 34 for the next six months.

Crews shut down both directions of the highway Monday, April 16, forcing drivers to use Illinois 164 instead.

In the meantime, crews will work to repair the pavement, drainage repair and complete resurfacing of the road.

But the extra traffic spilling on to Illinois 164 has drivers and people who live in the area concerned, because traffic that would normally travel on a two-lane highway both directions, will now be forced to squeeze down to one lane both ways.

“I worry a little bit having teenage drivers with the two lanes if they are going to Galesburg, but if you drive slow and careful you may have to add 5 or 10 minutes on to your trip,” says Monmouth driver Julie Russell.

“It was like someone opened up the faucet on your sink the traffic really started coming,” says Terry Griswold, who lives off Illinois 164.

Construction on that section of U.S 34 will cost more than $13 million and will reopen in October.