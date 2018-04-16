× Comedian Jim Gaffigan coming to Taxslayer Center

MOLINE, Illinois — One of the country’s most popular stand-up comedians will perform at the Taxslayer Center this summer when Jim Gaffigan visits Moline on his “Fixer Upper” Tour.

Gaffigan is a three-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer and New York Times Best-selling author.

The comedian is scheduled to perform on Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, which cost between $35.95 and $59.75, go on sale on Friday, April 20 at 10 a.m. in person at the Taxslayer Center box office or online at ticketmaster.com.

While he continues to travel the country doing stand up, Gaffigan has continued to expand his roles in front of and behind the camera on TV and movies, with 10 films he’s worked on slated to be released or start production in 2018.