Slick conditions for the morning commute

Check traffic cameras before you commute this morning

Posted 6:24 am, April 16, 2018, by , Updated at 07:16AM, April 16, 2018

Before heading out while roads are still slick this morning, check IDOT’s live cameras for traffic and road conditions in order to plan your commute accordingly.

Patches of ice that formed yesterday are hiding under light snowfall this morning. A vehicle rolled over an icy patch last night, sending two people to the hospital. Reports of accidents  are still coming in this morning–a car has crashed into a tree on 38th St. and 7th Ave. in Rock Island, causing the driver minor injury.