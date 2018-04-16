× Check traffic cameras before you commute this morning

Before heading out while roads are still slick this morning, check IDOT’s live cameras for traffic and road conditions in order to plan your commute accordingly.

Patches of ice that formed yesterday are hiding under light snowfall this morning. A vehicle rolled over an icy patch last night, sending two people to the hospital. Reports of accidents are still coming in this morning–a car has crashed into a tree on 38th St. and 7th Ave. in Rock Island, causing the driver minor injury.