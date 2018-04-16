× Burke Cleaners in Moline robbed at scissor-point

MOLINE, Illinois — Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a dry cleaners in Moline this morning by wielding a pair of scissors at a cashier.

According to Moline Police, a white male with blonde hair, aged 35-45 entered Burke Cleaners, 3024 Avenue of the Cities, armed with scissors and demanded money from the cash register. The robbery occurred around 7:00 a.m. The suspect was wearing gray sweatpants and a gray hoodie, according to a description in the media release.

The suspect was able to flee on foot and has not been located.

Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery is asked to call the Moline Police Criminal Investigations Division at (30) 524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500.