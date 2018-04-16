And Our 2018 Jefferson Awards Finalist Is…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, ILLINOIS - A woman who is spreading joy in memory of her son is about to head to Washington, D.C. to share her story on a national level.

On Friday, April 13th, WQAD News 8 announced our 2018 Jefferson Awards Finalist - Michelle McMullen. She is going to the National Jefferson Awards Ceremony in June to represent the Quad City Area and her nonprofit - Jordan's Joy.

The organization honors Michelle's son, Jordan Schmidt, who passed away in 2013 from a rare and aggressive form of cancer. Jordan's Joy raises money for area children battling rare and life threatening diseases. The nonprofit also creates special memories for them and their families.

Since 1972, the Jefferson Awards Foundation has identified and honored more than 50,000 local "unsung heroes," recognizing their outstanding public service by awarding them with the country's longest standing and most prestigious award.



WQAD News 8 will host a half-hour special on our 4th Season of the Jefferson Awards on Friday, June 29th at 11:30am and 6:30pm. During that special, we will share Michelle's experience in Washington, D.C.

