A rollover near the East Moline-Silvis border on Route 5 and 84 sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened around 8:30 this evening.

Rock Island Deputies  say icy roads caused the accident and about 5 other minor ones. They shutdown the eastbound and westbound lanes temporarily to get salt trucks out on the road.

There's no word on the condition of the people sent to the hospital from that roll over.

As of 9:30 p.m both lanes are opened up again.