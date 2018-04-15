× April snow showers on track for Sunday

It’s April 15th, and we have some snow showers on the way this morning and afternoon. While accumulations will be light, it’s possible that areas to the northwest of the Quad Cities and along Highway 20 could pick up 1-2″ of snow. For those in the Quad Cities, it will be around a dusting at best. Accumulations will likely be on grassy surfaces, but a few slick spots on the roads are possible. We’ll remain very chilly today with highs only in the mid 30s! On top of that, northwest winds will be gusting at 20 mph at times.

A few snow showers will linger into the evening, but much of the snow will be gone by Monday morning. It will be breezy and cold with lows in the 20s.

Cloud cover lingers on Monday, along with a few sprinkles and flurries. We’ll only make it into the upper 30s. Thankfully, the sunshine will be back on Tuesday with highs near 50. We’ll stick with the 50s on Wednesday, but our next round of showers will arrive as well.

