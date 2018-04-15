× A thick, warm coat will be needed for Monday

We’re right in the middle of April, and we’re still talking about wintry weather. Snow showers will taper off after the sunset tonight, but very chilly air will settle in by Monday morning. Lows will be in the mid 20s, but it will easily feel like the teens with a brisk northwest wind in place.

There won’t be much of an improvement on Monday with highs only in the mid to upper 30s. On top of that, northwest winds will make it feel like the 20s. A few flurries will fall throughout the day under a cloudy sky.

We will finally see sunshine on Tuesday, and we’ll manage to warm up near 50. A few showers will graze by on Wednesday with highs back in the mid 50s. The work week will end on a quiet note. The low to mid 50s will return on Thursday and Friday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham