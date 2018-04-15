The Score Sunday features the Assumption Girls Soccer Team. The Lady Knights are undefeated and ranked #1 in Class 1A. It was a busy week for high school student-athletes made their college choices official with several signing days. Augustana Track and Field Coach Paul olsen looks back at his 52 year career. The St. Ambrose Women's lacrosse teams makes history in their first season. The FCA story of the week features Ron Kiser, a Muscatine Tennis Coach for close to 40 years.
The Score Sunday – Assumption Soccer, College Signings, Paul Olsen, FCA
-
The Score Sunday features Bandits and LumberKings Baseball, QC Rush Soccer, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption GBB, Will Kohn Baseball Tournament, FCA – Bryce Elias
-
The Score Sunday – Wethersfield GBB, Moline Swimming, FCA- Tyler Best
-
The Score Sunday – North Scott GBB, Iowa HSFB Open Borders, Jason Marquis, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – H.S. All-Star Showcase, Jordan Delp, Van Hyfte’s, FCA – Katie Bertlesen
-
-
The Score Sunday – QC Steamwheelers, FCA Paige Bradford
-
The Score Sunday – Quad City Elite BB, JDC/Masters, Randazzo’s Rants, FCA
-
The Score Sunday features Augustana Basketball, Annawana Girls Basketball, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Augie Basketball, Randazzo’s Rants/ Off the Kuff, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Annawan GBB, Moline BB, FCA – Zach Petersen
-
-
The Score Sunday – Pleasant valley GBB, North Scott Wrestling, FCA – Logan Lee
-
The Score Sunday – Annaan BB, Alex Tanney, Gage Williams, FCA
-
Olsen tracks a legendary track career