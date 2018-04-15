The Score Sunday – Assumption Soccer, College Signings, Paul Olsen, FCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Sunday features the Assumption Girls Soccer Team. The Lady Knights are undefeated and ranked #1 in Class 1A. It was a busy week for high school student-athletes made their college choices official with several signing days. Augustana Track and Field Coach Paul olsen looks back at his 52 year career. The St. Ambrose Women's lacrosse teams makes history in their first season. The FCA story of the week features Ron Kiser, a Muscatine Tennis Coach for close to 40 years.

