State and local candidates speak out at Annual Democratic Gala

The Democratic Red White and Blue Gala, brought out dozens of Democrats. The Annual event took place Saturday evening at the Radisson Inn, Downtown Davenport.

Both state and local political candidates made an appearance, spreading their message to potential voters. All Iowa Democratic governor candidates and one governor representative were there.

"This is part of our standing up for Iowa Farmers Tour," said governor candidate, Fred Hubbell.

"The economy is not doing well, we can't fund the things we care about like funding education," said Cathy Glasson.

For some, the message from the democratic candidates were well received.

"I like when the candidates talk over several issues and have more than one topic," said longtime local democrat Nancy Nieland.

But for others the messages were a miss.

"I think there's a lot of collective activism, I'm just afraid we're going to put the same old candidates in place. We got to take care of each other and what i'm hearing is the same stuff we may have a blue wave but i want a real blue change," said Davenport Resident, Ray Zirkelbach.

Zierkelbach says the candidates need to address the problem of poverty here in the Quad City area.

They speak these things but we need real movement real systems changed. I'm looking for someone who will stand up and say that(...) and not be scared,"said Zirkelbach.

One thing many Scott County Democrats want to see change is the number of voters at the polls.