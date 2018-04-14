× One man hurt, tenants displaced after early morning explosion in Davenport

DAVENPORT– City of Davenport officials say one man is hurt after an early morning explosion at an apartment building.

Officials say shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday April 14, 2018, Davenport Fire crews responded to the 6500 block of Cedar Street. First crews on scene found a six unit apartment building with debris in the front and back yards. Davenport Fire District Chief Neil Gainey says it appeared the apartment building sustained some type of explosion.

The 16-person crew quickly searched for people inside and fire. One man occupant of the ground level apartment was outside the back door and required immediate medical attention. He was treated and transported to Genesis East by Medic and a Davenport Fire crew member.

Crews extinguished the fire and accounted for all remaining tenants. The Red Cross provided assistance to one adult and three children. The remaining six adult tenants had accommodations available.

Due to the fire and structural integrity of the building and the lack of heat and water, the tenants were unable to return to their apartments.

The incident is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.