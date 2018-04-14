× Old Man Winter will bring snow showers and cold air on Sunday

Talk about a nasty Saturday! Showers will continue through much of the night, and we’ll keep a breezy northerly wind in place. As temperatures cool into the low to mid 30s by the sunrise, any rain will likely transition to snow. A bit of freezing rain is possible tonight along Highway 20 as well.

Snow showers will continue through our Sunday morning, and a little rain and snow mix will last into the afternoon. Light snow accumulations on grassy surfaces are possible on Sunday, mainly northwest of the Quad Cities. It’s possible near an inch could accumulate in a few isolated areas northwest of the Quad Cities. In addition to the snow, it’s going to be blustery with winds gusting around 25 mph at times. We’ll remain in the mid 30s through the day.

Cloud cover will linger through Monday, and it’s still going to be cold and breezy with highs in the upper 30s. We finally will warm back up near 50 on Tuesday with more sunshine. Showers will be possible again on Wednesday with highs in the low 50s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham