WQAD Sportscast for April 14, 2018.

North Scott beats Orion-Sherrard Soccer 3-0. Rylie Rucker scores the first goal in the 40th minute.

United Township host an 8-team soccer invitational, the Panthers would win three games scoring 17 goals and allowing only one en route to winning the championship.

Rock island and davenport Central soccer played each other at the united Township Soccer Invite. there game would go to penalty kicks before the Lady Rocks would win 1-0.