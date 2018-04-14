× Five teens arrested after police say the car they stole broke down in the middle of the road

MOLINE– Just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Moline police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Avenue of the Cities near the I-74 on ramp for a report of a reckless driver.

Police say the information provided by the caller revealed the car was stolen during an incident in Moline on Friday, April 13. The keys were left in the car, and it was stolen from a home, police say.

After a few blocks of reckless driving, police say the stolen car broke down near the 2700 block of Avenue of the Cities, and five teens who were all in the stolen car ran away.

Officers were able to quickly catch all five teens, and they are being interviewed at the Moline Police Department by detectives and Rock Island County Juvenile Probation Officers.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additionally, police would like to remind everyone to remove keys from your car, remove valuables from your car, and lock your car to prevent easy opportunities for criminals.