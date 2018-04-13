WQAD Sportscast April 13, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rock Island Girls Track Invite. Harlem wins the team title, Geneseo is the top local finisher. Several local track athletes win top honors in their races and field events.

Alleman traves across the river to face Bettendorf in Soccer. Bulldogs get a goal in the 6th minute to beat the Pioneers 1-0.

Bettendorf hosting a signing day for 18 student-Athletes. Jackson Stamper will take his running skills to Creighton next season. The Bulldog seniors will be playing several sports at the next level including, football, basketball, track and cross country, soccer, swimming, volleyball, golf tennis and trap shooting.