Worker accused of hiding camera at Davenport public housing facility

DAVENPORT, Iowa – A city worker bonded out of jail after being arrested, accused of planting a hidden camera inside an employee bathroom where he worked.

According to a statement from the Davenport Police Department, 46-year-old Roy Dewitt has been charged with eight counts of invasion of privacy.

Dewitt was the city’s former affordable housing program manager.

According to the affidavit out of Scott County Dewitt “knowingly placed a spy ware digital movie camera concealed in an employee bathroom” which required key access. From January of 2017 to March of 2018, eight employees – both men and women – were recorded multiple times.

“The hidden camera was positioned to record the victims in full or partial nudity,” read the affidavit.

Dewitt was arrested in Pella, Iowa, about 150 miles away from the Quad Cities, on Wednesday, April 11. According to the Pella Police Department he was in the area staying with family. Dewitt was then booked into the Marion County Jail; he bonded out after about 12 hours.

Sources tell News 8 that Dewitt had been an employee with the city since 2007.