Two Iowa breweries and a FOB (Friend of Brewed) make top 50 fastest-growing brewers list

As many people are learning - partially through our work here at Brewed - the state of craft brewing in the Hawkeye state is very strong, and growing stronger.

Brewers like Toppling Goliath in Decorah, Confluence in Des Moines and the Quad Cities' very own Great River are well-known and well-respected in Midwest and even national brewing circles.

And if you don't believe us, just ask Forbes magazine, which included two Iowa craft brewers in its Top 50 Fastest-Growing Craft Breweries list, published today.

We were particularly excited to see our friends at Ankeny's New American Brewery check in at #15. Another Iowa brewer, Keg Creek Brewing in Glenwood, was ranked #18. Sounds like a future Brewed road trip is in order!

Let's all tip our steins to these Iowa breweries and hope that we see even more on the Forbes list next year.