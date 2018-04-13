× Stormy in spots tonight… The wet, chill of spring on track this weekend

The boundary that created a tale of two seasons across the area yesterday is still bisecting the area even today. North of the front, highs only climb in the 40s & 50s, where as farther south of the front, more 70s.

This boundary will also be the focal point for showers and thunderstorms to develop within the Hawkeye state before tracking eastbound. There is a Level 1 risk of severe weather later on tonight. Any storms that do pop up in this area has a chance to produce some hail close to one inch and/or wind gust near 60 mph.

Temperatures will tumble overnight into Saturday as the mercury drops into the 40s. A cold rain will be noticed from time to time on Saturday before changing to a wintry mix on Sunday. That’s when highs on Sunday won’t even get out of the 30s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

