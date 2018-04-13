Special Olympics Illinois Area 4 receives funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet was on-hand to present a check for $440 for the March Three Degree Guarantee to Special Olympics Illinois Area 4.
Accepting the check were Emilee Walker and Jennifer Davis from Special Olympics Illinois Area 4.
Special Olympics Illinois Area 4, is a not-for-profit organization offering year-round training and competition in 18 sports for athletes with intellectual disabilities and young athletes ages two to seven with and without intellectual disabilities.
Special Olympics transforms the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, allowing them to realize their full potential in sports and in life. Special Olympics programs enhance physical fitness, motor skills, self-confidence, social skills and encourage family and community support. Special Olympics Illinois Area 4 was founded in 1973 and provides programming for people in the counties of Fulton, Henderson, Knox, McDonough, Mercer, Rock Island and Warren.
