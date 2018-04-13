× School bus full of children involved in Davenport crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa – A school bus full of children was rear-ended while stopped at a railroad crossing on April 13.

The crash happened on Division Street just north of 4th Street in Davenport, just after 2:00 P.M.

Police say the school bus was stopped prior to crossing the railroad tracks, as required by law, when a car ran into the back of the bus.

More than 40 children were on the bus, but none of them were hurt in the crash. The drivers were both treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries. One driver was transported to Genesis Medical Center.

Police say there were traffic delays in the area while an investigation took place, but the roadway was cleared within one hour.