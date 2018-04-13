There are always struggles for any first year team, but as Dustin Nolan tells us, the St. Ambrose Queen Bees lacrosse team has found a way to overcome those hurdles and are making history along the way.
Paving The Way
-
Quad City Blues hockey team raises record breaking amount for charity
-
Assumption wrestling brings home 7th place state trophy
-
Basketball team kicked out of youth league for racist jerseys
-
QC Mallards will cease operations after current season ends
-
The Moline/East Moline Crisis Containment Unit safely handles stand off in East Moline
-
-
Moline touts new leadership and investments to grow city from all sides
-
Mallards fans remain hopeful for hockey to return to QC
-
The Score Sunday – Annawan GBB, Moline BB, FCA – Zach Petersen
-
Teen cited over Instagram video showing him kill duck with golf club
-
Papa John’s to end NFL sponsorship after sales, stock fall
-
-
College wrestler born without legs lives life with ‘no excuses’
-
The Great American River Road Trip stops in Davenport to help promote small businesses
-
Sister Jean becomes best-selling bobblehead as she continues to steal show at NCAA tournament