NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Using String to Celebrate Spring

All you need is a bunch of nails, some string, fake flowers, and a great teacher to create a beautiful and unique work of art perfect for Spring.

On Friday, April 13th, Shawna Fibikar from Strung by Shawna was our Special Guest on WQAD News 8 at 11am for our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment. She showed us how to hammer nails to make a design and wrap string around it to create something one-of-a-kind for your home or a great gift for a loved one. Check out what they made by clicking the video above and see if they "Nailed It Or Failed It" in the video below.

For information on classes and parties Strung by Shawna offers or her custom art pieces, click here.

Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen created our Cocktail of the Week this week. This week, we're thinking Spring.

Spiked Mint Limeades

limeade

vodka

fresh mint

sugar

Make the mint syrup by combining equal parts of water and sugar. Today, I mixed a half cup of sugar and half cup of water. Put in saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Add a few dozen leaves of mint, taken from their stems. The more you add, the more mint flavor you'll have in your drink. Boil for about three minutes to infuse the mint flavor into the syrup. Be sure to stir continually! Then, let it cool.

Put one shot of your favorite vodka into each glass. Top with a few tablespoons of our mint syrup. Finish the glass with limeade (or lemonade). Put the drink into your favorite shaker. Serve with a mint leaf and a sliver of lime.

Enjoy!