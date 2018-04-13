× Man who struck Lee County deputies apprehended after second vehicle chase, tasing

FORT MADISON, Iowa — A wanted man who struck a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy vehicle during a high-speed chase last week was apprehended today, but not until he again fled and had to be tased by pursuing officers.

Deputies had been looking for Shawn Lee Dehaven, 46, of Fort Dodge since April 7, when he eluded officers chasing him by ramming their squad car and fleeing into Fort Madison. Deputies learned of his whereabouts from a tip on Friday, April 13 and went to arrest him in the 2200 block of D Street in Fort Madison. When officers arrived, Dehaven took off again in a vehicle and was pursued. Eventually, his engine gave out and he tried to run away on foot. Deputies gave chase and after Dehaven refused to comply with an order to stop, he was tased by Chief Deputy Will Conlee and taken into custody.

Dehaven suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment before being transferred to the Lee County Jail.

Charges are pending and will include eluding, resisting arrest and various traffic offenses, according to a media release from the department.