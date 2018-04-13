× Fire causes heavy damage to Muscatine apartment building, but no injuries

MUSCATINE, Iowa — “Lots of smoke and flames” at a 10-unit apartment building were reported to 911 in Muscatine Friday, April 13th morning.

Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from a basement apartment and managed to get the fire under control within only a few minutes.

The fire had already caused significant damage to apartment 6 and had extended to the apartment above. Once the main body of fire was extinguished crews worked to find any hidden fire and clear the building of smoke. There is smoke damage throughout and structural fire damage in the apartment where the fire began.

All residents have been accounted for, including animals. Two cats were rescued from a smoke-filled apartment and given emergency care on the scene; they are fully recovered.

Nobody was hurt, but all residents will be displaced for some time. The American Red Cross will be providing support.

Investigators will soon begin their work at determining the area of origin and the cause. Loss estimate is approximately $25,000.

West 3rd Street remains blocked off from Pine to Linn Street and drivers are asked to avoid the area.