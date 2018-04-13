Family Safety Fair gives offers free digital fingerprinting this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois--Keeping Kids Safe Project, a National Child Safety Program based in Waterloo, Iowa is hosting a Family Safety Fair, Friday, April 13.

The event allows children and parents to meet local members of the Moline fire and police department as well as members of the Illinois State Police.

Safer Families Project also offers free FBI quality digital fingerprinting to take home.

“Sometimes having a conversation about child abduction or to talk fire safety might be might be a little daunting for kids… (In the case of an emergency, police) would be able to look for fingerprints in places like a vehicle or a home and confirm whether or not the child was previously there. It really could help find and save a child,” says Christina Buxton, child safety specialist from Keeping Kids Safe Project.

The information collected during the digital fingerprinting is immediately deleted after a parent receives a copy of the information.

The Family Safety Fair will continue Saturday, April 14 at 7030 44th Ave, in Moline, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.