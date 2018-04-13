× Almost a week since autistic teen missing, authorities switching to “surgical” search approach

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa — Authorities have switched to a surgical approach in their search for a missing 16-year-old boy in eastern Iowa.

Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson said Wednesday that volunteers are no longer being sought because search operations for Jake Wilson now will be carried out by trained personnel with specific skills. He says the broad net formed of hundreds of searchers is being followed by “a very surgical approach.”