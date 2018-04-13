4 people charged with illicit cannabis, meth, LSD, and Xanax in Dixon hotel

DIXON, Illinois — Four young adults were charged with possession of controlled substances in Dixon on Tuesday after police searched their hotel room at the Quality Inn and Suites.

In their search, Dixon Police found 275 grams of cannabis, 5 grams of methamphetamine, and multiple hits of LSD and alprazolam pills.

The four arrested on charges of possession were: 24-year-old Erin D. Harris of Davenport, 22-year-old Kaitlyn M. Dexter of Dixon, 23-year-old Stephen M. Dexter of Dixon, and 23-year-old Dalton J. King of Rock Falls.

Stephen Dexter and Dalton King were also charged with intent to distribute the substances.

Kaitlyn Dexter was released pending a future court date, but the other three are currently being held at Lee County Jail.