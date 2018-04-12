× Spring warmth thru Friday… Showers/storms to follow.. Temps plunge this weekend

Another winner of a day out there as temperatures on average climbed once again around the 70 degree mark. I’m expecting a few more clouds tonight but no real organize chance for showers as temperatures only drop in the 50s.

On Friday, a few scattered showers will develop later in the day before the coverage increases that night. Could also see a few thunderstorms in the process but any chance of severe weather will remain down state in Illinois. Temperatures should have no problem reaching the lower 70s by afternoon before the shower chances arrive.

We’ll eventually get on the cooler side of this system as it ever so slowly pulls away this weekend. Scattered showers and breezy conditions will continue on Saturday before mixing or changing over to a light snow on Sunday. Highs in the cooler 50s on Saturday will plummet around the 40 degree mark on Sunday. OUCH!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

