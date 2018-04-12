× Davenport’s ex-housing program manager arrested for putting hidden camera in bathroom

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police have charged the city’s former affordable housing program manager with eight counts of invasion of privacy after discovering a hidden camera in the Heritage High Rise employee bathroom.

46-year-old Roy Dewitt had been employed as housing program manager by the city since 2007, and was promoted to assistant housing program manager in 2014. He was fired on March 19th, five days after the hidden camera was discovered.

Dewitt was also recently sued by an African-American veteran for racial discrimination, in violation of the Fair Housing Act. The City of Davenport, which was also named in the suit, had to pay $15,000 to settle the case.

The hidden camera was discovered at the affordable housing complex on March 14th. Dewitt was arrested in Marion on April 11th.

No additional information is available at this time.