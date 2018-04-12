No, this warmth isn’t going to stick around

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures are on their way up again today. Wednesday's highs were right around the 70-degree mark and today will be no different. We'll reach 65 by noon today with highs around 70 by 3pm. This will be the first 70-degree day in the Quad Cities of 2018! While today will be dry, a few isolated showers are possible tonight. Temps will remain mild.

On Friday, a few more scattered showers are likely. We could also see a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is expected to stay into Northern Missouri and the southern parts of Western Illinois. Temperatures will be in the 70s for us with warmer, more unstable air to the south.

Temps will fall steadily on Saturday with most of us falling into the lower 50s by afternoon. Some scattered showers will continue. And by Sunday, temperatures may be cold enough for some mixed snow.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen