MOLINE, Illinois -- Police are investigating what led up to a car accident on River Drive in Moline around 3:30am on Thursday, April 12th.

Police say the driver of the car accidentally took the off-ramp from I-74 onto River Drive, which is currently blocked due to construction. The driver drove off the road and came to a stop near the railroad tracks.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.